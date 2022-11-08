Johannesburg Emergency Services have issued a warning to motorists to be cautious as seasonal rains persist in the city.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “We encourage our motorists to be cautious while driving. Extend safe following distances and avoid crossing roads and bridges that are flooded. Especially our residents in low-lying areas, avoid crossing river streams. Monitor kids to stay away from those areas from our side of the city, we are on standby.”

