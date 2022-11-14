Johannesburg Emergency Services say they remain on high alert following the torrential rains which battered the City over the weekend.

On Friday, more than 300 Nancefield hostel residents in Soweto were displaced following flash floods. Several other areas across Gauteng were also severely affected by the heavy rain.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “No major incidents were reported throughout our emergency call centre overnight in the city of Johannesburg due to the rainfall which we have been receiving. We still continue to urge our motorists out there to be cautious when they drive and also our residents in low lying areas to monitor young kids to make sure they stay away from river streams.”

Rainfall timeline for the past 10 days in South Africa

⁦@CityofJoburgEMS⁩ it’s raining in most parts of ⁦@CityofJoburgZA⁩ residents in our low lying areas are urged to exercise caution avoid crossing river streams and monitor young children to stay away from river streams ⁦@CoJPublicSafety⁩ #JoburgWeather pic.twitter.com/deDN8DqXXF — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) November 12, 2022

Check out our safety tips in the event of flash flooding during the rainy season. Also, save this number for emergency services 👉🏾011 375 5911 #SaferJoburg #WeServeJoburg #JoburgServices ^GZ pic.twitter.com/0kB6t27zV4 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 7, 2022