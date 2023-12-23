Jhb Emergency Services on alert ahead of wet weather warning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they are on alert for any major incidents that may occur during the Christmas long weekend.

He’s reacting to the South African Weather Service’s warning that some provinces including some parts of Gauteng are expected to experience severe thunderstorms and strong winds especially on Monday and Tuesday.

“Residents are also urged to exercise caution as in when they are conducting their day-to-day business. Avoid crossing river streams, monitor young kids to stay away from these areas and of course our motorists as in when driving avoid crossing roads which might be flooded and also make sure that they extend a safe following distance and be on a look out for pedestrians when they are driving.”

