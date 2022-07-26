South African Jewish Board of Deputies says International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor has failed to facilitate mediation between Israel and Palestine. This comes after Pandor accused Israel of consistently offending the United Nations charter and ignoring territorial sovereignty of Palestine.

Pandor has also called on pickets to all Israeli embassies globally in solidarity of Palestine. SAJBD director, Wendy Kahn says Pandor doesn’t qualify to be a mediator in this matter.

“We are puzzled that our minister has turned her back, time and time again to attempt to facilitate this dialogue and play any mediatory role in this long conflict. Minister Pandor irrational hatred of the Jewish state is obscuring and hindering her capacity to be a mediator in this conflict. Pity that she and her department are not willing to do the hard work spoken about,” says Kahn.

