Actress Jennifer Coolidge returned to The White Lotus to play Tanya McQuoid for Season 2 of the HBO Max series created by Mike White, and she ready for fans to meet a new side of her character.

“This was really fun for me because the entire length of The White Lotus was a grief-stricken woman and there are spurts of bright light because she met this amazing woman, Belinda, and Tanya felt like she was truly being saved by someone. In Season 2 it was fun to be in a different realm, the grief is over,” says Coolidge.

Gries, who plays Tanya husband, Greg Hunt, teased that he thinks the surprise this season will by far supersede the surprise in Season 1.

“I think the surprise in this season is going to far supersede the surprise in season one. As well, you know, the theme of this year, this season is a little more, it’s about relationships and less about the abuse of money and more about how we can ultimately abuse each other in very subtle ways. How we can by miscommunicating, we can put each other in pretty bad positions. Pretty bad. Potential peril,” explain Gries.

Season 2 stars Coolidge along with fellow returner Jon Gries and newcomers F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco and others as they navigate the fictional White Lotus resort in Sicily and get more than they bargained for.

“Well, the vacation in Italy is a very big plus. But what you’re going to see when you watch this is human beings. We’re not plastic cardboard cut-outs. These are real people. And they have some real problems and they’re funny, too. So, you’re going to see some part of yourself in each, I think, each one of these characters. As old as I am, as old as the man who plays my son is and my grandson, you’re going to be of a generation connection, which I think is very rare and very rich and funny,” says F. Murray Abraham.

“I think this season it’s like White Lotus on like aphrodisiacs, you know. So it’s last season was a lot about money and power and this season is much more about sex, sexual politics, sexual jealousy, men and women and monogamy and and adultery and all of those funnier, like, you know, sexier topics. So hopefully it’s as thoughtful and it’ll resonate with people. But yeah, it’s a little steamier.

“Well, we were living at the Four Seasons when we first got there, and it was closed to the public because it was their off season. So it was just the actors and some of the crew that were staying there. And we had a lot of nights where we set up karaoke, sort of in the bar area and we had dance parties and Este Haim DJd for us, she was there. And so those, I think, are the most memorable nights for me, says actor Meghann Fahy.

Season 2 of The White Lotus will be streaming on premieres on October 30, 2022 on HBO Max.