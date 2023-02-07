Police in JB Marks Local Municipality in the North West raided a licensing department following claims that licenses were being paid for.

The municipality has requested the community to refrain from buying driver and learner licenses.

Spokesperson for the municipality Jeannette Tshite says, “The matter has been reported to the South African Police Service who are currently investigating the matter. Members of the public are therefore warned to be vigilant and not to engage into the scam of buying driver and learner licenses.”

“The JB Marks Local Municipality Drivers License Testing Station would like to place on record that, no person or service provider has been appointed to render such a service on behalf of the municipality. Members who suspect and or have been scammed are encouraged to report the matter to the South African Police Service at the nearest station,” added Tshite.