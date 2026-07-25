“Jayden Adams smile, happiness, laughter could light up a room”

The funeral service for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams is set to be held in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Adams died on 11 July at the age of 25, just weeks after representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup in America.

His death sent shockwaves across the country. Fellow Sundowns and Bafana Bafana teammates say they will honour Adams’ legacy.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams says Adams was a very quiet and humble guy.

“He was so quiet, respectful, humble and sometimes you wouldn’t even know he is in the room, but like I mentioned, his smile, his happiness, his laughter could light up any room. The quality we knew he had on the field, he had ice in his veins. This is a big loss. The football space, his teammates confront brotherhood; it’s a difficult time,” says Williams.

VIDEO | Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams will be laid to rest on Saturday