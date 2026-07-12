Jayden Adams remembered with moving World Cup tribute

A minute silence was observed before the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Norway in Miami on Saturday night, with a picture of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns football star, Jayden Adams projected on the big screen inside the stadium.

South African football has been rocked by the sudden passing of promising Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns talent, Jayden Adams. The midfielder who recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup in America#MorningLive#SABCNews — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 12, 2026

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This happens as the entire football world is in mourning and is paying tribute following the untimely death of Adams. The 25-year-old was found dead in his Cape Town home on Saturday morning and police have registered an inquest.

WATCH | Sports expert Solomon Mthombeni gives us a brief background of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns talent Jayden Adams, who has reportedly died at the age of 25. pic.twitter.com/3J0qJaEFQe — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 11, 2026

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Adams’ passing just days after featuring in his country’s historic World Cup campaign, is a sad loss to the global football community. The Canadian Football Association, the Confederation of African Football and Egyptian club Al Ahly were among those who also paid tribute.

VIDEO | Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns talent, Jayden Adams has passed away