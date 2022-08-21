Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Kishida has just returned from a week-long vacation and was due to restart work on Monday.

He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world’s third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

A week ago, Kishida stated in a tweet, “I received the 4th vaccination at the self-Defence Force’s large-scale vaccination venue. I would like to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Defence and private medical workers who are responding to the situation on the ground despite the Obon season. For those who are eligible for the 4th vaccination, we hope that they will be vaccinated positively for themselves and for the important people around them.”

2nd cabinet re-shuffle

He had recently launched the second Kishida reshuffle cabinet in order to break through the once-in-a-decades crisis by decisively implementing policies as various historical issues continue to arise both inside and outside Japan. He says these measures are to deal with the novel coronavirus, the Ukraine crisis, tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan, and rising international prices.