FIFA Ranking: 24

Odds: 250-1

Previous tournaments:

Japan have played at every World Cup since their debut in 1998 and they first reached the last 16 as co-hosts with South Korea in 2002. Japan replicated that in South Africa in 2010 and again in Russia in 2018, where they were knocked out by Belgium, despite being two goals ahead and 21 minutes from reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. Japan exited in the group stages in 1998, 2006 and 2014.

How they qualified:

Japan advanced with a game remaining after a late double from substitute Kaoru Mitoma secured a 2-0 win away to Australia and a second-place finish behind Saudi Arabia with seven wins in 10 matches. In an earlier Asian qualifying round, Japan scored 46 times in their eight matches, with nine from Takumi Minamino, and thrashed Mongolia 14-0 for their biggest-ever win in World Cup qualifying.

Form guide:

Japan’s results since booking their World Cup spot have been mixed. The Samurai Blue beat the United States 2-0 and had a 0-0 draw with Ecuador at the Kirin Challenge Cup in Germany in September. In friendlies, all on home turf, in June, Japan beat Paraguay and Ghana convincingly but lost to Brazil and Tunisia.

Japan seek quarter-final spot after ‘Agony of Doha’

Japan will remember with anguish a World Cup qualifier 28 years ago in Qatar when they were within seconds of reaching their first finals only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser to Iraq which sent arch-rivals South Korea through instead.

That crushing moment is known as the “Agony of Doha” but while Japan’s biggest soccer setback may never be forgotten, the Samurai Blue are determined to reverse their fortunes and make Qatar the stage for their best World Cup performance.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu played in the Japan team that missed out in Doha in 1993 and believes that after qualifying for seven successive World Cup tournaments, a last-eight finish is finally within Japan’s reach despite featuring in a tough group.

However, with Japan in a section with former World Cup winners Germany and Spain, few will fancy their chances.

They have been a permanent fixture at the World Cup since debuting in 1998 but have never got past the last 16, reaching the knockout stage three times, more than any other Asian team.

For however long they can stay at the finals, Japan will entertain and make life difficult for the big teams.

That was demonstrated at Russia 2018 when they took a two-goal lead against Belgium and held on for 69 minutes, only to concede three late goals and miss out on a quarter-final spot.

To get there this time, Japan will rely again on their mastery of set pieces and turn to players from Europe’s big leagues, including Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and VfB Stuttgart’s captain and defensive midfielder Wataru Endo.

Opponents can expect attacking flair from Real Sociedad’s quick-footed winger Takefusa Kubo and Celtic pair Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, while Monaco’s Takumi Minamino will provide plenty of firepower from the midfield.

Japan head to Qatar after a strong finish in Asian qualifying, with six straight wins before securing their place at the finals after losing two of their three opening matches.

In the previous round, Japan netted a staggering 46 times in eight matches, including a 14-0 demolition of Mongolia which was their best-ever World Cup qualifying victory.

Coach Moriyasu is relishing the challenge of the World Cup’s toughest group, calling it a “joy” to face former champions.

Team announced :

Eiji Kawashima, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt , Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito , Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma, Kaoru Mitoma, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Takuma Asano, Daizen Maeda and Ayase Ueda