Japan Rugby Football Union appoints Eddie Jones as new head coach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Japan Rugby Football Union has named Eddie Jones as its new head coach, ending weeks of speculation over the Australian’s re-appointment to the job he held from 2012 and 2015.

Jones will officially commence his duties on the first of next month.

Jones resigned as Australia’s head coach at the end of October in the wake of the Wallabies’ worst Rugby World Cup campaign, where losses to Fiji and Wales saw the 1991 and 1999 champions exit at the pool stage for the first time.

The 63-year-old, whose mother and wife are Japanese, replaces Jamie Joseph, who led Japan’s Brave Blossoms to the World Cup quarter-finals on home soil in 2019 and a pool-stage exit in France this year.