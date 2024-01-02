Japan Airlines plane on fire: media

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers still on board was on fire on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.
Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft.
A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying more than 300 passengers, adding that all passengers have been evacuated.
All runways at the Haneda airport are currently closed.