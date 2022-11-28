The Department of Home Affairs has granted an exemption to Janusz Walus, the killer of anti-apartheid activist and former SACP General Secretary, in order for him to serve his parole in South Africa.

The Department of Home Affairs announced the decision in a statement on Monday, adding that the exemption includes a condition that Walus may not use any travel document and/or passport issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland.

The department’s stance is that Walus must serve his parole period in South Africa as part of his sentence.

These developments emerge amid speculation that Walus would return to Poland after the ConCourt ordered the Minister of Justice to place him on parole within 10 days.

Hani was assassinated on 10 April 1993 by Walus. The murder which took place at the cusp of South Africa’s democracy shook the country with fears that his death would lead to a civil war.

The judgment by the apex court has since re-opened the wounds of the past with the SACP arguing that the court failed to protect its right to exist as communists, now forcing them to protect those rights themselves.

