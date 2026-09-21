Marco Jansen ready to lead the Proteas

South African left-arm fast bowler, Marco Jansen, is ready to step into a leadership role in the absence of Proteas stalwarts, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

The Proteas face Australia in the first of three One Day Internationals in Durban on Thursday without Rabada and Ngidi who are both injured.

Jansen has taken 49 ODI wickets compared to Rabada’s 168 and the 115 taken by Ngidi. It’s a big loss in experience for the Proteas and Jansen says the rest will just have to step up.

Jansen is looking forward to the battle with Australia and expect both teams to give as good as they get.

After Durban, the teams move to Johannesburg for the Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday, followed by the third and final ODI in Potchefstroom next Wednesday.