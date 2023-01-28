Roy Jankielsohn has been re-elected unopposed as Democratic Alliance (DA) Free State leader.

Provincial Chairperson Werner Horn and Provincial Finance Chairperson David van Vuuren have also been re-elected at the party’s provincial congress in Kroonstad.

The DA says the newly-elected leadership will steer the party to next year’s general election.

Addressing delegates at the congress DA leader, John Steenhuisen, says the people of the Free State will see change if they give the party a chance next year.

The DA’s national congress will take place in April.

The Free State will be the first province to hold its Provincial Congress today – the start of a prized and cherished culture of internal democracy within our party which sets us apart from many other political organisations across the country. pic.twitter.com/UXjzkyrqwh — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 28, 2023