Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Jan Scheepers appointed as Limpopo Police Commissioner

New Limpopo Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers addresses the media in Polokwane following his appointment on July 31, 2026.
  • New Limpopo Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers addresses the media in Polokwane following his appointment on July 31, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC

The Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane announced the appointment Jan Scheepers as the new Limpopo Police head.

Dimpane made the announcement in Polokwane on Friday morning.

Scheepers replaces Thembi Hadebe who retired at the end of June this year.

Dimpane says his appointment  will help in the fight against cross-border crime.

Scheepers, who joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 1988 says that he is committed to serving the residents of the province.

He says, ” To the community, we are going to change things, we got all the base plans, we can deal with illegal mining, we can deal with gender-based violence, we can deal with serious and violent crimes, we can deal with murder, we can deal with those selling illegally, we can deal with those that are in the country illegally.”

He says, “The strategies are there, we do not have to reinvent the wheel, the only thing we need to reinvent is our commitment to this community.”

-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News