Jan Scheepers appointed as Limpopo Police Commissioner

The Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane announced the appointment Jan Scheepers as the new Limpopo Police head.

Dimpane made the announcement in Polokwane on Friday morning.

Scheepers replaces Thembi Hadebe who retired at the end of June this year.

Dimpane says his appointment will help in the fight against cross-border crime.

Scheepers, who joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 1988 says that he is committed to serving the residents of the province.

He says, ” To the community, we are going to change things, we got all the base plans, we can deal with illegal mining, we can deal with gender-based violence, we can deal with serious and violent crimes, we can deal with murder, we can deal with those selling illegally, we can deal with those that are in the country illegally.”

He says, “The strategies are there, we do not have to reinvent the wheel, the only thing we need to reinvent is our commitment to this community.”

#sapsLIM [ACTING NATIONAL COMMISSIONER ANNOUNCES NEW PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER FOR SAPS IN LIMPOPO] The Acting National Commissioner, Lt Gen Puleng Dimpane, has officially announced the appointment of the new Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan… pic.twitter.com/v2UuZjsMMH — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 31, 2026

-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana