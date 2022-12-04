Jailed former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been admitted to hospital, his lawyer said on Sunday.

Hashim Abu-Bakr did not specify what condition Bashir was being treated for.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan confirmed on Sunday that talks on a new political framework for the country were being held, but he warned the former ruling party in harsh words not to interfere with the military or in politics.

Burhan, head of the country’s Sovereign Council, led a coup a year ago that halted the country’s transition to elections following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir after three decades of rule.