Residents of Jagersfontein want mining company, Jagersfontein Developments to take full responsibility for the death of two people and destruction that resulted from the mine dam burst disaster. They also want the mine to compensate those affected. A group of protesting residents have handed over a memorandum of demands to the mine.

Some of the residents who took part in the march had a say.

“We organised this march because we’re neglected here since this disaster took place. So our expectation was that at least the mine management must come down to the residents and show remorse. Some of the concerns we have is our pit, our pit is a historical being and secondly it is a borehole,” says one resident.

Kopanong Municipality Mayor says the time frame given to mining company Jagersfontein Developments, to respond to the demands of residents is too long. The mine has been given seven days to respond to residents. Residents are demanding accountability from the mine after September 1 which saw the mine’s tailings dam wall burst. A flood of mine sludge swept away houses, roads and the electricity substation killing two people. One person is still missing.

After a mine representatives received the memorandum, Mayor Xolani Tseletsele told residents that the mine didn’t have to wait for seven days to respond. The Mayor addressed the residents during the march.

“We’re saying to you, the infrastructure is also for you to invest in -the water development of this community. Government is there, we’ll listen to you, at least the municipality is now in our hands, we have taken it from people who are having private meetings with you,” says Tseletsele.

Full Interview below:

Four weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to visit Jagersfontein in the Free State following the mine dam wall burst, which left more than 250 families displaced.

Jagersfontein Mine | Residents come to terms with the loss and damage following burst dam