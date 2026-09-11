Jagersfontein residents to remember dam wall collapse victims 

The residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State are expected to gather for a commemoration service for the dam wall collapse victims.

The 2022 disaster claimed three lives and destroyed over 100 homes after sludge swept through Charlesville and Itumeleng.

This day marks four years since the incident.

Five suspects linked to an engineering firm are due in the Free State High Court on November 25 this year.

They face charges including murder.

Jagersfontein Lerumo Justice Forum Chairperson, Thabo Choledi, says: “We feel that we are still far from accountability; we are worried about the owner of the company, why is he not charged? And why is the company still operating on top of what has happened?”

Choledi says, “So we feel that the law is not taking our concerns into consideration, but instead they take the consideration of the company. So the community we are still standing in the darkness.”

PODCAST | Interview with Choledi on SAFM’s First Take programme: