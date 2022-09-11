Residents of the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State are being evacuated. The mine dam has burst causing flooding in parts of the town.

Reports coming in indicate that several houses in the nearby Charlesville residential area have already collapsed.

The main road leading into the town is also reportedly flooded.

Authorities are encouraging residents to leave their homes in order to save lives.

The mining town is without power as electricity poles are down and the substation has been damaged.

CELLPHONE FOOTAGE | Flooding in Free State mining town of Jagersfontein by Oupa Kale: