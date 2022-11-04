The Department of Water and Sanitation says it is considering suspending the water usage license for the Jagerfontein Developments mine after the department found that the mine contravened some of the regulations in the National Water Act.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo says if they do suspend the license it will only be for a brief period and to satisfy themselves that the mine has a remedial plan.

Mahlobo has opened a criminal case against the mine following the sludge dam burst in September that claimed at least two lives and damaged over a 160 homes.

“Because the risks are still there, that we should consider the possibility of suspending the license, the water use license that we gave them. Not for a long period but to be able to give us a credible plan,” says Mahlobo.

Jagersfontein Developments Mine says it hopes that the water and sanitation department does not suspend its license to operate.

The mine has been criticised by the department for failing to adhere to the National Water Act. But the mine says it has submitted all remedial plans to government.

Director for stakeholder engagement, Billy Bilankulu, explains, “We think that all the information that has been requested from us has been able to provide. And all the remedial plans we have given them and we continue to engage with them to improve on what they want us to improve. And at this point, the license has not been suspended. That is a consideration that the department is looking into and if they do find it necessary, they might have to do that. But we are hoping that it does not have to get there.“

