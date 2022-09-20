The sludge flooded the town of Jagersfontein causing massive damage to infrastructure and houses. Two people, a 77-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are still missing.

The family of 78-year-old Ralehana Aaron Mosoeu is left distraught by the Jagersfontein tragedy. Mosoeu was confirmed dead after a mine sludge dam burst in the Free State mining town.

Ralehana Aaron Mosoeu’s family is reeling from the overwhelming devastation. The late Aaron Mosoeu was a retired teacher and police officer before that.

At the time of his untimely death, Mosoeu was concentrating on a commonage that he started almost nine years ago.

He was with his wife, Motshedisi, when the disaster struck.

His younger brother Tankiso Mosoeu says the family has lost its pillar.

“We really found ourselves one by one breaking down, we are devastated, we lack words to explain the extent which we have been broken down.”

The deceased’s wife is still recovering at the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein. When the tragedy struck, the deceased ran to the house for safety with his wife but were warned by neigbhours that it was not safe.

They noticed that the sludge had already destroyed houses. They both ran away holding each other’s hands but were knocked down.

Tankiso explains, “For a very long time being knocked against objects that they didn’t know until at one point, the lady says she could not feel that the grip of her husband on her arm was loosening up until they were separated, the strength of the trouble they were in.”

Preparations for the funeral are under way. He leaves behind his wife, three children and two grandchildren.

VIDEO | Who to blame for the Jagersfontein mine waste tragedy: Prof. Anthony Turton:

