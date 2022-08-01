The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales is due to come before Judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Monday.

The case was remanded last month while Zuma approached the Constitutional Court, asking that the lead prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, recuse himself due to alleged bias.

The Supreme Court of Appeal denied the former president leave to appeal Judge Koen’s dismissal of Zuma’s application.

The case is linked to South Africa’s multi-billion-rand arms deal in 1999.

This is how Judge Koen handed down his ruling. “When weighing all the relevant facts and circumstances alluded to by the parties, the conclusion I have reached is that the trial must be adjourned to allow the reconsideration application submitted to the president of the SCA pursuant to the proviso of section 17(2)(f) of the Superior Courts Act to be disposed of.”

Judge Koen explained, “Criminal trials are not generally adjourned sine die. There is no compelling reason why the present trial should be adjourned sine die, it’s well overdue. As much as the interest of justice demands that Mr Zuma’s reconsideration application should be allowed to be disposed of, there is also the interest of justice that demands that the litigation must reach finality.”

Below is the Zuma and the arms deal timeline: