The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Sunday released a statement on what it calls the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) unreadiness to proceed with its trial against the former President.

The Foundations says it is disappointed that there would be no court appearance in Pietermaritzburg this week.

The statement further says while the media accused Zuma of delaying tactics, it was the NPA that wasn’t ready to proceed with the case.

“For too long, the NPA together with the media accused President Zuma of applying delaying tactics. Yet, it is the NPA that is not ready to proceed when President Zuma calls upon it to present its case against him. The silence of the media in this regard is deafening. Not once is the NPA accused of the so-called “STALINGRAD” when, after

almost two decades of media fanfare that the NPA was ready, it is clear that the NPA is the one not ready,” read the statement.

“The Foundation calls upon the NPA and our courts to treat President Zuma like any citizen and any litigant. The Foundation calls upon the NPA to immediately commence with the trial as it always stated that it was ready to try President Zuma. No one is accusing the NPA of the “STALINGRAD” even as it is clear that their claim

that they were ready was obviously false,” the statement added.

SABC’s Samkele Maseko weighs in on the statement:

Below is the full statement:

In this video, Jacob Zuma says he is not afraid of going to jail: