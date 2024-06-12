Jabulani Khumalo’s bid to be reinstated as MK Party leader dismissed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Embattled uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party founder Jabulani Khumalo has been dealt a blow after the Electoral Court on Wednesday dismissed his hopes of being reinstated as the party’s leader.

The Specialist Court handed down judgment electronically which dismissed his application with punitive costs.

The court cited, among other things, that the application constitutes an abuse of the court’s process and a waste of judicial economy and the opposing respondents’ resources.

This comes after Khumalo, the man who registered the political party urgently turned to the Electoral Court in a bid to have the IEC’s record of former President Jacob Zuma as the leader (President) of the MK Party invalidated and set aside.

Khumalo wanted the specialist court to order the IEC to record him as the leader (President) of the party.

The party made a significant showing in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections which placed it as the third biggest political party in the country, the lead in KZN, and the official opposition in the Mpumalanga province to name a few.

