Ivory Coast Foreign Affairs Minister, Kandia Camara, has expressed concerns on peace and security in Africa.

She says the continent cannot have peace and stability if some regions are facing terrorism.

Camara says Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara and other leaders on the continent have a plan to fight insurgency in the regions.

Camara was speaking to SABC News during the Ivorian President’s visit to South Africa.

“There are many terrorists in many countries around Côte d’Ivoire. We have Mali, we have Burkina Faso and Niger is not very far from Côte d’Ivoire and we are really concerned, that is why Ivorian President Ouattara and government are working very hard to do their best so that he can fight terrorism in Côte d’Ivoire but especially in the sub-region.”

VIDEO | South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire sign bilateral MOUs: