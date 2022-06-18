African National Congress (ANC) Spokesperson Pule Mabe says it’s concerning that a political party would try to take a policy of the ANC to court after the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed papers in the High Court in Pretoria against the ANC’s policy of cadre deployment.

The DA wants the cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional and illegal.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said at the time that appointments in the public service must be based on know-how and not know-who.

Mabe says the ANC’s legal division is considering the matter.

“It’s worrisome that the Democratic Alliance or any other party would want to take an internal policy of the ANC to court. Imagine us now coming out and saying that we are taking the constitution of the Democratic Alliance or any of their policies. Well, without saying much, because when a matter is in court, it is subjudice in that way. Our legal division has already ceased this matter. The ANC will be able to issue a more elaborate statement on its own position,” says Mabe.

