COPE says its unlawful that the SABC is without a board for more than a month. The public broadcaster has entered the fifth week without a board.

The previous board’s term ended on the 15th of October.

The parliamentary process of recommending the 12 most suitable candidates to serve on the board has been stalled due to the outstanding vetting of some candidates by the State Security Agency.

The Communication Sub-Committee is yet to deliberate on the names of the 34 shortlisted candidates who were interviewed in September.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says Parliament and the Communications Committee Chairperson, Boyce Maneli should account for the delay.

“It is totally disgusting and unlawful that the SABC is sitting without a board for more than a month now. Parliament itself is complicit in breaking the laws of this country by allowing this to happen. It is very clear that the Portfolio Committee of Communications in Parliament is a toothless bulldog with a chairperson that is more of a praise-singer for the Executive. COPE calls upon the Chairperson Boyce Maneli to resign immediately. He failed the country. We are extremely concerned about this unlawful situation that is going on in the SABC.”

