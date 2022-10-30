This Sunday marks two weeks since the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been without a Board.

This as the Parliamentary process of recommending a new Board for appointment is set to be further delayed due to the outstanding vetting of 14 candidates.

Thirty-four candidates have been interviewed for the vacancies. The previous Board’s term ended on October 15.

The delay in vetting the candidates has stalled the Sub-Committee of Parliament’s Communications Committee deliberations on the recommendation of the 12 suitable candidates to serve as non-executive Board members.

It became clear on Thursday that the National Assembly Programme Committee could not place the SABC Board vacancies item on the agenda, for the Assembly to consider, debate and approve the committee’s report and names of the twelve recommended candidates.

Acting Committee Section Manager Mongana Tau gave the Programme Committee the reasons for the delay.

“This matter is the SABC board candidates. We have been informed that 14 candidates, their vetting is still outstanding for that reason the committee is still waiting.”

VIDEO: Allegations of a political intention to stall the appointment of SABC Board refuted:

Political intention

Last week, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications Boyce Maneli refuted allegations of a political intention to stall the appointment of a new SABC Board.

The oversight committee said at least half of the candidates who were interviewed have been vetted by the State Security Agency.

It said that given past experiences, it doesn’t want to take chances and recommend for appointment people who have not been vetted.