Minister of Health and Population in Egypt, Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has expressed gratitude for the pledges and commitments made at the COP27 climate summit underway in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He says now is the time for developed countries to start participating in the adaptation and mitigation of climate change issues.

Africa to be hardest hit unless issues of adaption prioritised:

Ghaffar says international organisations should also fund projects in Africa. “We are the most affected continent by climate change and test we are not producing any of the carbon emissions as compared to participation. We are having a lot of problems. Things like that should be taken into consideration by financing organisations. This is what we are looking for as an implementation of this COP27.”

Despite the worsening climate crisis, I remain hopeful – because of the young people who have been relentless in holding decision-makers to account. Here’s my message to them from #COP27: I pledge to you that I will not let leaders off the hook. I urge you to never give up! pic.twitter.com/Y1zwj6nNk6 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 9, 2022