Forensic investigator, Paul O’Sullivan, says he does not believe that it is among the functions of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations surrounding the President of another country. His comment follows the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) announcement that it has written to the FBI to investigate allegations of possible money laundering by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa must come clean on the details of the alleged robbery of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks to SAfm about the party’s move to approach the FBI:

O’Sullivan says the FBI does not typically interfere in the affairs of other nations.

“I think they have overstepped their mark. Unfortunately, we have got party politics going on here. If one believes a crime has been committed, there are ways of having those crimes investigated without calling in somebody like the FBI.”

“It’s not the function of the FBI to interfere in the running of another country. I know in the past the CIA has interfered in the affairs of many countries but it is not the function of the FBI to investigate the president of another country unless that directly impacts on the US,” says O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan spoke to senior producer Ronald Phiri on the issue: