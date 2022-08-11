New data published by SweepSouth has shown that close to 200 000 women lost their jobs as domestic workers in the first quarter of this year, mainly as a result middle income families being unable to afford domestic work and South Africa’s brain drain.

The cleaning group published its fifth annual domestic worker survey earlier this month which highlights the devastating impact of inflation and emigration on domestic workers in South Africa.

It’s been a job bloodbath in the domestic worker sector. Women, who are largely breadwinners have gone months without a salary – plunging their families into dire poverty.

SweepSouth says the economic fallout, partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of many workers, disproportionately affecting black women and people living in poverty. The report generated more than 7 500 responses from both South Africa and Kenya. Those who were surveyed in South Africa aged between the ages of 30 and 36. 54% were Zimbabweans, 41% were South African and 3.4%, were from other nationalities. SweepSouth Chief Operating Officer, Luke Kannemeyer says, “We honestly saw what could be described as a blood bath in the industry. Up to 25% of domestic workers lost their jobs. Between the last quarter of 2021 into 2022. Because it’s one of the largest employment sectors for black women in our country and those women support multiple individuals and they are the main breadwinners.” Kannemeyer added: “It represents around 200 thousand workers who have lost their employ. The middle scale who are the employers, so as their income has come under pressure, they cannot afford domestic work.”

From 1 March 2022, the National Minimum Wage for each ordinary hour worked increased from R21,69 to R23,19. After job losses as a result of the pandemic and inflation at an all-time high, South African households are choosing to do without a domestic worker to save money each month.

Emigration

The high levels of emigration that South Africa is experiencing have also contributed to unemployment in the sector. Kannemeyer says, 28% of domestic workers said they lost their job because their employer had moved.

“Unfortunately, the brain drain that we are experiencing as South Africa, where skilled professionals and wealthier individuals are leaving the country, thereby leaving workers that were in comfortable employ with employers that paid higher than average. That segment is seeing a large contingent of job losses.”