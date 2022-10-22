Some of the cyclists participating in the 35th edition of Amashova Durban Classic say they are in it for a good cause. A group of cyclists from the Vukani Cycling Club rode their bicycles from Johannesburg to Pietermaritzburg raising awareness about music piracy.

They will take part on Sunday in the Amashova Durban Classic which ends in Durban.

Fulufhelo Ramulifho says music piracy leaves artists poor.

“Before the race, we actually cycled from Johannesburg all the way to Pietermaritzburg in partnership with Sampra to raise awareness around music piracy. We did about 500 km from Johannesburg. It was 500 km and then with race kilometres it will be a total of 106 km. It’s been a ride for music piracy. Basically what we have been doing is moving from town to town raising awareness around what is music piracy. A lot of people do not know that when you download music illegally for free it actually impact artists pocket.”

Other cyclists are to tackling the race for various charities.

Rivaldo Hughes and Gordon Reid explain the cause they support.

“I must say I am a bit nervous. Luckily, I work with a colleague who actually got me very confident and motivated me to do this. I am quite confident I can do this to be honest with you. It is my first time doing this. I’ve never cycled before. I’ve actually got a mother who got cancer. I’m doing this for her. I’m up for the challenge,” says Hughes.

“I’ve done a lot of work for the charities over the years and we got a movement going. We are helping out smaller charities in our communities. The charity I’m helping this time around is a charity with different programmes called bikes and behaviours where they take bicycles to schools. They let the learners ride them. The whole plan is make sure they do their home works and they come to school and they give them a goal.”