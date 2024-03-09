All systems go for IFP’s election manifesto launch on Sunday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it’s all systems go ahead of the party’s election manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Sunday. This is the party’s first biggest event to date since the passing of its founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last year.

The IFP says its campaign will be dedicated to the late Buthelezi’s legacy. The party says their manifesto will outline strategies to address load shedding, crime, unemployment and the deteriorating state of the country’s economy.

The IFP will be launching its election manifesto at the stadium with a capacity of up to 75 000. This is the third party to launch its manifesto at the stadium after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) last month.

Party leaders say they are expecting over 80 000 people to attend the event.

“We will be opening the stadium at 8 for the public where we’re anticipating that the program will start not later than 11 and we will be hosting more than 90 000 people. We’re saying for only the indications we know that there are walk overs who have not been detailed by the transport that has been arranged,” says Thami Ntuli, Daily Management Committee Chairperson.

2024 Elections | All systems go for IFP Manifesto launch ion Sunday at Moses Mabhida Stadium:

City authorities say they have put contingency plans to manage traffic across the city.

“There will be no total road closure but all intersections around the stadium will be managed by officers. We’ve agreed to have two drop off zones. One in Mngeni road; one lane will be closed for the buses to offload and move to the designated parking place and there will be another drop off in Masabalala Yengwa one lane will be closed as well and the taxis will move to the parking places. We have also increased our deployment on the freeways that are coming in,” says Boysie Zungu, Durban Metro Police Spokesperson.

The IFP announced that they will be contesting all nine provinces in the upcoming general elections.

2024 elections I IFP ready for its election manifesto launch on Sunday: