Brazilians in Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach on Thursday described soccer icon Pele’s death as a loss for Brazil and the world.

Leonardo Rocha, who was playing soccer with his family on the sand, said Pele was a huge loss for soccer because of everything he represented, not only in Brazil but also worldwide.

The legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27 pm “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.”

Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Santos in 1956 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.

A wake is expected to be held at Santos’ Urbano Caldeira stadium, most commonly known as Vila Belmiro, on Monday, the club’s press officer said.

In addition to a host of regional and national titles, Pele won two Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and two Intercontinental Cups, the annual tournament held between the best teams in Europe and South America.

Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele:

Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏

You have changed the History of football. Your legacy will always be in our hearts.

Thanks for everything!#ThiagoSilva #TS6 #OhhhThiagoSilva #Pelé #ReiPelé #PeléEterno pic.twitter.com/lobQlPreQg — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 29, 2022

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022