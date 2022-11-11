The iThemba Laboratory for Accelerator-Based Sciences (iThemba LABS) to host its first workshop as an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collaborating centre in December.

The workshop is organised to train member states of the IAEA in operating and maintaining particle accelerators which is a unique expertise of NRF-iThemba LABS in the country and across the continent.

Entitled “The Training Workshop on the Operation and Maintenance of Electrostatic Accelerators and Associated Instrumentation”, it will run from December 5 to 9 at the Tandem and AMS (TAMS) Laboratory at iThemba LABS’s facility in Johannesburg.

A total of 12 participants have been selected by the IAEA to attend the workshop. They are from Algeria, Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Pakistan, and Argentina, some of the IAEA’s 175 member states.

The participants will largely be young accelerator operators, engineers and scientists working at accelerator facilities. The workshop is intended to widen their specific knowledge and skills in the accelerator topics through lectures and hands-on activities.

Head of TAMS Laboratory of NRF-iThemba LABS, Dr Morgan Madhuku says, “We are looking forward to interacting with our colleagues from Africa, the Middle East, Asia and South America.”

The IAEA says it aims to reach out to member states running small and medium size accelerator facilities with a wide spectrum of technical expertise.