Italian rescuers find body of infant during migrant operation

Authorities in Lampedusa said on Tuesday recovered the body of a five-month-old child following a rescue operation off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The little girl, her mother, and her four-year-old sister were traveling on a small boat that set off from Sfax in Tunisia two days earlier, according to a press release by NGO SOS Humanity.

The rescue operation took place in the early hours and the body of the child, her mother, and her sister were evacuated to Lampedusa using a coastguard patrol boat.

Around 120 other migrants rescued by ‘Humanity 1’ in previous days were transferred to the island of Lampedusa with a coastguard patrol boat during the night.

A press statement by SOS Humanity said onboard the rescue ship, heading towards the port of Livorno, were a total of 185 survivors on board, some of whom were extremely exhausted and suffering from seasickness and fuel burns.