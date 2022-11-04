Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the provincial government has heeded the call of Gauteng residents by doing away with E-tolls.

He says it would be reckless to impose E-tolls on Gauteng residents after they have rejected the system in their overwhelming majority.

Lesufi says three task teams have been established to deal with the revenue model to fund the E-tolls debt.

“Whatever revenue model that we will use and consult with the people of Gauteng tolling will not be one of them. But because this was gazetted, to un-gazette there is a process that will have to be followed by National government, so hence the technological team lead by our DG will assist us. I’m a statement that was released by National Treasury yesterday they indicated that we have until the 31 of December to conclude that task.”

Gauteng can now move on from E-toll saga: OUTA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says Gauteng can now move on from the E-toll saga. This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stated that the national fiscus will now assume 70% of the E-toll-related debt while the Gauteng provincial government will be accountable for 30% along with the upkeep of the physical infrastructure. OUTA’s CEO Wayne Duvenage says, “What his message today clearly signaled is that there’s no need to continue with E-tolling, as the funding mechanism for those Gauteng freeway bonds, which essentially means it is the end of E-tolls, and we believe the minister of transport, as he has indicated, will be announcing this shortly. What that really means is that they got to declare these Gauteng roads as non-tolled roads, so that we can move on with this chapter once and for all. It’s taken them a long time but we have finally got there.” Godongwana says Sanral’s debt is estimated at R47 billion. The future of e-tolls in Gauteng: Wayne Duvenage