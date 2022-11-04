Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the provincial government has heeded the call of Gauteng residents by doing away with E-tolls.
He says it would be reckless to impose E-tolls on Gauteng residents after they have rejected the system in their overwhelming majority.
Lesufi says three task teams have been established to deal with the revenue model to fund the E-tolls debt.
“Whatever revenue model that we will use and consult with the people of Gauteng tolling will not be one of them. But because this was gazetted, to un-gazette there is a process that will have to be followed by National government, so hence the technological team lead by our DG will assist us. I’m a statement that was released by National Treasury yesterday they indicated that we have until the 31 of December to conclude that task.”
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media on developments regarding e-tolls