Some matric learners say it takes sacrifice and tears to achieve glowing results. Top achievers from across the country have been honoured by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at a breakfast at Fairlands, north of Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Nikita Govender from KwaZulu-Natal says she’s hoping for a full house of distinctions.

“I’m definitely aiming for all seven distinctions considering my progress throughout the year, I do the best in maths and science but you know you can never, results can never be expected so it could be anything it could be. You know, there was a lot sometimes to study in the dark. But I push myself, I keep reminding myself about my goals and the workload continuously increased as we got into matric year, I pushed myself I persevered and I got it, it was a lot of hard work and sacrifice of my time,” says Govender.

VIDEO: Matric Results 2022 – Breakfast engagement with NSC’s top 20 achievers from all provinces