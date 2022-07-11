The African National Congress (ANC)’s newly-elected Provincial Executive Committee members in Gauteng, include former presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

The Gauteng conference elected 30 additional members on Sunday, who now form part of the Provincial Executive Committee. The conference was held at the Birchwood Hotel, in Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Lesufi says ANC will prioritise the needs of the people in Gauteng:

An order to the newly elected African National Congress’s Provincial Executive Committee members and delegates in the province.

Panyaza Lesufi told ANC members that the road to the 2024 elections has begun and that it was upon the organisation to win back the trust of the people.

He did not mince his words when saying ill-disciplined members of the party must be dealt with decisively and asked to step aside.

“Disciplinary machinery should be developed to manage ill-discipline in the organisation. A credible professional and impartial disciplinary mechanism will help restore discipline and is likely to be respected by all.”

ANC Gauteng provincial conference: Pule Mabe briefs media on progress



Lesufi also backed his predecessor, David Makhura, for a position in the national office.

Meanwhile, Treasurer General of the party, Paul Mashatile urged the newly elected PEC members to commit to serve the people.

“The PEC must focus on a campaign towards 2024, the race to win the hearts and minds of young people must begin now.”

The new crop of PEC members will have to solve the quarantine votes in the Ekurhuleni region.

This will be the deciding factor as to who the regional chair will be between Mzwandile Masina and Doctor Nkosindiphile Xakaza.