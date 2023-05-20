The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is unfair that health workers in the province have not been paid their salaries.

The DA has called on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to take decisive measures regarding the non-payment of about 1000 healthcare workers.

The party says doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have not been paid for more than six weeks.

It says the workers were brought in to assist the hospital at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Their contracts expired at the end of March, but they were retained to assist with the patient overload in Gauteng public hospitals.

DA Member of the Gauteng Legislature Jack Bloom says the department must intervene.

Bloom says, “It’s unfair that they go without money after so long and spending stressful days in the hospital. It’s another disaster for the health department. We simply can’t seem to pay suppliers and staff on time. This is why we had a shortage of food at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. It seems the Gauteng Health (Department) is very bad at paying people.”