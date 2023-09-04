A legal analyst says it is difficult to say whether Dr Nandipha Magudumana will be granted bail as both her defense and prosecution have advanced strong cases.

The defense will present its closing arguments on Monday morning before the prosecution delivers its heads of argument.

Legal Analyst, Thabo Molete says the court has the challenge of deciding whether it amends the Schedule 5 charges to Schedule 1. The schedule was challenged by the defense in their heads of argument last week.

Molete says, “I think a strong case has been put forward, but however the state was able to water it down, in the sense that every item or every point that the applicant is putting forward, the state neutralises it. So they have a very strong case.”

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application:

