Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Iran’s actions proved it was “violating all its commitments” to the international community, after Tehran moved to ban multiple inspectors assigned to the country, hindering oversight over its atomic activities.

The Israeli prime minister also said Iran “intends to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” in a statement released by his office.

“Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect itself from this threat,” Netanyahu added.

Iran’s move is a response to a call led by the United States, Britain, France and Germany at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors this week for Tehran to cooperate immediately with the IAEA on issues including explaining uranium traces found at undeclared sites.