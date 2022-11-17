A 46-year-old Israeli gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the Abergil Organisation has been arrested at a house in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

#sapsHQ A multi-disciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested Israeli’s most #wanted gang leader and seven others in Bryanston this morning. MLhttps://t.co/QGTsT0KaHC pic.twitter.com/04lceioJi8 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022

The wanted fugitive was arrested together with seven others on Thursday morning in a joint operation led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF).

The Israeli gang leader has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015.

He is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion, and other criminal activities.

In 2003 and 2004, the suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents. As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries.

In the second incident, the suspect attempted to do the same with the same victim, where he placed a bomb on top of a vehicle. In this incident, three people sustained serious injuries.

During an early morning operation, the team pounced on an address in Bryanston and found the suspect and seven others.

Twelve firearms including five assault rifles and seven pistols, 40 000 US dollars and three suspected stolen motorcycles were seized.

#sapsHQ 12 firearms, 40 000 US DOLLARS and 3 suspected stolen motorcycles were seized during an early morning take down operation. ML pic.twitter.com/3XbQifub0Z — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022