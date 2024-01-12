Israel to present its case at the ICJ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear the presentation from Israel’s legal team today.

This comes after South Africa in its presentation requested the ICJ to issue an order that will compel Israel to stop its bombardment of Gaza.

South Africa’s legal team yesterday argued that Israel’s conduct is in contravention of the Genocide Convention.

The Convention defines genocide as any act committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

South Africa has told the International Court of Justice that the State of Israel’s argument of self-defence does not hold any water.

This, in its retaliation to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Professor Vaughan Lowe, on behalf of South Africa, argued that because of Israel’s continued occupation of Gaza, the argument of self-defence does not suffice under international law.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has seen over 20 000 Palestinians killed in the occupied territory.

“It has retained control over Gaza over access by land, sea and air and over key governmental functions over water and electricity. The court’s legal holding of 2004 holds good and a similar point is to be made here. What Israel is doing in Gaza, it is doing in territory under its own control, its actions are enforcing its occupation. The law on self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter has no application.

