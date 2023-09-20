Israeli strike on school in Gaza kills at least 16 Palestinians

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People gathered around the remains and rubble of the area of an UNRWA school that was hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza’s al-Nuseirat on Saturday in which at least 16 people were killed, the territory’s health ministry and the official Palestinian news agency said.

The school targeted was sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Ayman al-Atouneh, who was nearby, came running to area that was targeted right after the blast.

“We saw bodies of children, in pieces, this is a playground, there was a trampoline here, there were swing-sets, and vendors. Civilians were killed,” he said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

The strike came amid intensified efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza over the past few days with active shuttle diplomacy among Washington, Israel and Qatar, which is leading mediation efforts from Doha, where the exiled Hamas leadership is based.