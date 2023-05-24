Israeli president Isaac Herzog was rushed out of a soccer stadium on Tuesday in the northern city of Haifa after jubilant fans invaded the pitch when Beitar Jerusalem won the State Cup.

Footage from the event shows the president handing out medals to the winning players when rowdy fans run on to the field and security personnel quickly surround Herzog and escort him off the pitch.

Beitar had won 3-0 away at Maccabi Netanya.

The president said in a statement that fans disrupted the final ceremony so the trophy could not be awarded, but he would make the presentation at his official residence.