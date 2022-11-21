A suspected Israeli kingpin and seven other suspects are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

They were arrested at a house in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg last week, 12 firearms were discovered on the scene.

They were nabbed in an operation by a multidisciplinary team led by interpol South Africa and others.

It’s alleged the 43-year-old Isreali gang leader is connected to a criminal organisation called Albergil, in Israel.

The Israeli national is allegedly behind a drug trafficking and extortion syndicate, as well as other crimes.

He is wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He briefly appeared in court on Friday last week.

#sapsHQ 12 firearms, 40 000 US DOLLARS and 3 suspected stolen motorcycles were seized during an early morning take down operation. ML pic.twitter.com/3XbQifub0Z — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022

#sapsHQ The 46-year-old Israeli gang leader attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’, has been on Interpol’s Red Notice from 2015. He is a #wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. ML pic.twitter.com/0WJS45TOlQ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022