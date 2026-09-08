Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Israeli forces raid West Bank town of Anata: Residents

  • Israeli forces seen in Anata
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Israeli forces were seen on Tuesday in the West Bank town of Anata.

Footage showed Israeli soldiers walking around Anata with local reports of raids conducted in several houses in the town. Residents also reported long queues of vehicles forming at the local checkpoint, as troops monitored the flow of traffic in and out of the area.

According to local Palestinian agency WAFA, Israeli forces have also interrogated residents.

Anata, located northeast of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, frequently experiences heightened security measures and operations amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Israeli military often establishes temporary or permanent checkpoints during security operations, citing safety concerns, while Palestinian residents frequently face significant disruption to daily life and transit.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News