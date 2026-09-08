Israeli forces raid West Bank town of Anata: Residents

Israeli forces were seen on Tuesday in the West Bank town of Anata.

Footage showed Israeli soldiers walking around Anata with local reports of raids conducted in several houses in the town. Residents also reported long queues of vehicles forming at the local checkpoint, as troops monitored the flow of traffic in and out of the area.

According to local Palestinian agency WAFA, Israeli forces have also interrogated residents.

Anata, located northeast of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, frequently experiences heightened security measures and operations amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Israeli military often establishes temporary or permanent checkpoints during security operations, citing safety concerns, while Palestinian residents frequently face significant disruption to daily life and transit.