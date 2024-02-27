Israel submits response to ICJ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to reports in the New York Times and Israel’s Haaretz, the Israeli Government has submitted its response to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the implementation of the provisional orders handed down a month ago.

The ICJ last month handed down six provisional measures on Israel and its military to prevent acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

South Africa filed suit at the World Court late last year, accusing Israel of acts of genocide in the enclave.

The contents of Israel’s submission have not yet been made public.

SABC News has requested confirmation from the Court that it received Israel’s one-month submission on the implementation of the orders.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International earlier accused Israel of a failure to comply with at least one of the legally binding provisional measures to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The United Nations (UN) says catastrophic food insecurity is intensifying across Gaza, while aid supplies fail to meet the desperate needs on the ground. Amnesty called it an engineered famine in Gaza.

